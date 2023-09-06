'Worst Thing Rohit Sharma Has Done In His Life': Fans Unhappy With Team India Skipper For Signing Sandeep Lamichhane's Jersey

Sandeep Lamichhane and Rohit Sharma. | (Credits: Twitter)

Team India captain Rohit Sharma signing Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamicchane's jersey hasn't gone down well with the fans on social media. Given Lamichhane is currently out on bail following sexual harrassment charges, fans believe it's awful for the veteran Indian opener to sign his jersey and click a picture with him.

Lamichanne faced charges of sexual coercion and faced suspension from Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) last year after an arrest warrant came out against him in Kathmandu over an alleged case of forcing another person. However, the youngster took to his official Twitter handle, declaring his innocence and took a break from CPL as he was playing in the tournament at the time.

Lamichanne returned to professional cricket earlier this year and played in the high-profile Asia Cup 2023 clash against India. The 23-year-old bagged figures of 10-0-69-1 against Pakistan and 4-0-39-0 against India as the Men in Blue stormed past Nepal by 10 wickets to qualify for Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup 2023.

Following the match, Team India and Nepal cricketers bonded with one another and had some friendly conversations. Given Lamichanne was still a rape accused, fans were unhappy with Rohit over signing his jersey.

Here's how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma signing Sandeep Lamichanne's jersey:

