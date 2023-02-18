WATCH: After Namibia, Scotland players refuse to shake hands with rape-accused Sandeep Lamichhane

Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane | AFP

Scotland's players refused to shake hands with Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane following their three-wicket loss in Kirtipur on Friday, expressing their displeasure with the spinner's continued presence and participation in the ICC's Cricket World Cup League 2 series.

The team shook hands with every other Nepali player after the game, except Lamichhane.

Accused of raping minor woman

Lamichhane, who was accused of raping a minor woman in September last year is currently out on bail, facing charges of sexual coercion. After CAN (Cricket Association Nepal) lifted a suspension on the granting of his bail, he was cleared to play in the series.

The refusal to shake hands is the culmination of simmering tensions between the players from Scotland and Namibia over Lamichhane's presence.

In an earlier match, Namibia's players also chose to fist-bump Nepal's athletes, including Lamichhane, but they declined to shake hands with him after the match.

A video of the incident shows Scotland players led by captain Richie Berrington ignoring Lamichhane and shaking hands with all the other Nepal players.

Before the tri-series began, Cricket Scotland and Cricket Namibia issued only generic statements condemning gender-based violence, while also acknowledging that Nepal's selection was not their concern.

The ICC has not publicly commented on his selection.

Lamichhane was arrested in October of last year while playing in the Caribbean Premier League, and he denied the charges in a Facebook post.

He was was released on bail in January and was subsequently inducted into the squad, leading to widespread protests in Nepal.

