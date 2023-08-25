 Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World Championships Final (Watch)
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNeeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World Championships Final (Watch)

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World Championships Final (Watch)

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance.

PTIUpdated: Friday, August 25, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
article-image
Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World Championships Final (Watch) | Photo: Twitter Image

India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for Paris Olympics on Friday. With a massive first throw of 88.77m, Neeraj Chopra entered the World Championships final and paved his way to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra today qualified for the 2024 Olympics with a big throw of 88.77m in his first attempt, which also took him to the final of the javelin throw competition at the World Championships here.

The 25-year-old Chopra's qualifying round lasted just a few minutes as he sent the spear to his season's and fourth career-best distance. He was competing in Group A qualification round.

The 2024 Paris Olympics qualifying mark is 85.50m. The qualifying window began on July 1. Tokyo Olympics champion Chopra has a personal best 89.94, which he had achieved at the Stockholm Diamond League on June 30, 2022.

Those who throw 83m or the top-12 best performers from both Group A and B qualify for the final round to be held on Sunday.

Read Also
Neeraj Chopra Urges MEA To Help Resolve Kishore Jena's Visa Issues To Enable His Participation In...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pak v Afg: The Emerging Hot Rivalry In World Cricket That Grows In Profile

Pak v Afg: The Emerging Hot Rivalry In World Cricket That Grows In Profile

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World...

Neeraj Chopra Qualifies For Paris Olympics With Massive 88.77 Metres Javelin Throw Before World...

Virat Kohli In Bengaluru: Students, Cops Thrilled To Meet Star Cricketer; Check Viral Pics

Virat Kohli In Bengaluru: Students, Cops Thrilled To Meet Star Cricketer; Check Viral Pics

American Wrestler 'Bray Wyatt' No More; Netizens Pay Tribute To WWE Superstar

American Wrestler 'Bray Wyatt' No More; Netizens Pay Tribute To WWE Superstar

FPJ Exclusive: 'Magnus Carlsen Playing For Draw Is A Tribute To Praggnanandhaa', Says GM Pravin...

FPJ Exclusive: 'Magnus Carlsen Playing For Draw Is A Tribute To Praggnanandhaa', Says GM Pravin...