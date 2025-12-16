 VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsVIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

A video of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma receiving blessings from spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan has gone viral on social media, capturing the interest of fans throughout the country. The pair, who are known for their strong spiritual beliefs, were photographed visiting the sacred town to pray and ponder.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, December 16, 2025, 12:47 PM IST
article-image
Image: RadhaKeliKunj/X

A video featuring Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans across the country. The couple, known for their deep-rooted spiritual inclination, were seen visiting the holy town to spend time in prayer and reflection.

In the video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen humbly greeting Premanand Maharaj and listening attentively as he offers his blessings. Dressed in simple attire, the couple maintained a low profile during the visit, reflecting a sense of calm and devotion. The visuals show them seated respectfully, immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of Vrindavan, a place closely associated with Lord Krishna.

Read Also
'GOAT India Tour 2025': Will Lionel Messi Meet Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium During His Delhi...
article-image
Read Also
'No Meet Up': Netizens Speculate As Virat Kohli Is Spotted At Delhi Airport Amid Lionel Messi's...
article-image

The visit resonated strongly with fans, many of whom praised the couple for embracing spirituality despite their global fame. Social media platforms were flooded with messages appreciating their grounded nature and respect for Indian spiritual traditions.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have previously spoken about the importance of spirituality and mindfulness, frequently visiting ashrams and spiritual leaders together. Their Vrindavan visit once again highlighted this aspect of their lives, offering fans a glimpse into the personal beliefs that help shape their journey beyond the spotlight.

FPJ Shorts
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Realme Narzo 90 5G, Narzo 90x 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
India’s Paint Industry To Hit $16.5 Billion By 2030 Despite Rising Competition
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: December 16, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Godavari Sambad Morning Tuesday Weekly Draw
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'
'That's Channel Creative': Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik Calls His Link-Up With Tanya Mittal 'Nonsensical Romance'

As the video continues to circulate online, it has not only captured public interest but also reinforced the couple’s image as individuals who balance professional success with inner growth and spiritual grounding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

Viral Video Shows Lionel Messi Walking Past Popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan During G.O.A.T India Tour...

Viral Video Shows Lionel Messi Walking Past Popular YouTuber Fukra Insaan During G.O.A.T India Tour...

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel...

Viral Video Shows Cristiano Ronaldo Fans Escorted Out Of Arun Jaitley Stadium In Delhi During Lionel...

VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India...

VIDEO: Delhi Crowd Chants 'AQI, AQI' At Arun Jaitley Stadium During Lionel Messi's G.O.A.T India...

WATCH: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Jamnagar To Meet Anant Ambani At Vantara, Set To Conclude GOAT...

WATCH: Lionel Messi Touches Down In Jamnagar To Meet Anant Ambani At Vantara, Set To Conclude GOAT...