VIDEO: Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Seek Blessings From Premanand Maharaj In Vrindavan

Image: RadhaKeliKunj/X

A video featuring Indian cricket star Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma seeking blessings from spiritual leader Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention from fans across the country. The couple, known for their deep-rooted spiritual inclination, were seen visiting the holy town to spend time in prayer and reflection.

In the video, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are seen humbly greeting Premanand Maharaj and listening attentively as he offers his blessings. Dressed in simple attire, the couple maintained a low profile during the visit, reflecting a sense of calm and devotion. The visuals show them seated respectfully, immersed in the spiritual atmosphere of Vrindavan, a place closely associated with Lord Krishna.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The visit resonated strongly with fans, many of whom praised the couple for embracing spirituality despite their global fame. Social media platforms were flooded with messages appreciating their grounded nature and respect for Indian spiritual traditions.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have previously spoken about the importance of spirituality and mindfulness, frequently visiting ashrams and spiritual leaders together. Their Vrindavan visit once again highlighted this aspect of their lives, offering fans a glimpse into the personal beliefs that help shape their journey beyond the spotlight.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has not only captured public interest but also reinforced the couple’s image as individuals who balance professional success with inner growth and spiritual grounding.