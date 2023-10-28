 NED vs BAN, CWC 2023: Scott Edwards Leads Netherlands To Stunning 87-Run Win Over Bangladesh In Kolkata
Chasing a challenging 230 for victory in the first match in Kolkata, Bangladesh fell short by 87 runs as they got bowled out for 142 in 42.2 overs.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 09:58 PM IST
Netherlands pacers Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede struck with a vengeance to thrash Bangladesh by 87 runs and cause another upset in the World Cup here on Saturday.

Bangladesh's chances of making it to the semifinals are effectively over after suffering their fifth consecutive loss in six games.

The Dutch, who had defeated South Africa by 38 runs in Dharamsala, did so again as they fought tenaciously to demolish Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 overs after setting them a 230-run target for victory.

Van Meekeren had figures of 4/23, while de Leede took two wickets for 25 runs.

Earlier, Netherlands batted very slowly to manage 229 all out.

Skipper Scott Edwards made a laboured 89-ball 68, while top-order batter Wesley Barresi scored 41. Lower-order batter Sybrand Engelbrecht contributed 35 off 61 deliveries.

Brief scores:

Netherlands 229 all out in 50 overs (Wesley Barresi 41, Scott Edwards 68, Sybrand Engelbrecht 35; Mustafizur Rahman 2/36, Shoriful Islam 2/51, Taskin Ahmed 2/43, Mahedi Hasan 2/40).

Bangladesh: 142 in 42.2 overs (Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35; Paul van Meekeren 4/23, Bas de Leede 2/25)

