CWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over Rate vs SA

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday sanctioned the Pakistan cricket team for not maintaining a proper over rate in their previous game of the ODI World Cup against South Africa in Chennai.

Pakistan players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over rate in Match 26 which was played at the MA Chidambar stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Notably, none of the Pakistan men's team players have received their salaries from the PCB in the last five months amid the ongoing tussle between Babar Azam's men and the board over the central contracts.

Pakistan 4 overs short vs SA

Pakistan were found to be four overs short during South Africa's successfull run chase of 271 at Chepauk.

The ICC Code of Conduct states that players will be fined five percent of their match fee for every over that is failed to be bowled in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge after Pakistan’s loss to South Africa.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Pakistan lose 4 on the trot in CWC 2023

Pakistan are facing an early exit from this World Cup after losing their last four games against South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and India.

The Men in Green are languishing in sixth position on the points table and need to win their remaining three games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But they have tougher challenges ahead and will face Bangladesh, New Zealand and defending champions England in their last three games.

