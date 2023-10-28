 CWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over Rate vs SA
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsCWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over Rate vs SA

CWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow Over Rate vs SA

Notably, none of the Pakistan men's team players have received their salaries from the PCB in the last five months amid the ongoing tussle between Babar Azam's men and the board over the central contracts.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:29 PM IST
article-image

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday sanctioned the Pakistan cricket team for not maintaining a proper over rate in their previous game of the ODI World Cup against South Africa in Chennai.

Pakistan players have been fined 20 per cent of their match fees for slow over rate in Match 26 which was played at the MA Chidambar stadium in Chennai on Friday.

Notably, none of the Pakistan men's team players have received their salaries from the PCB in the last five months amid the ongoing tussle between Babar Azam's men and the board over the central contracts.

Pakistan 4 overs short vs SA

Pakistan were found to be four overs short during South Africa's successfull run chase of 271 at Chepauk.

Read Also
'You’ve Made An Excuse, Saved Yourself': Umar Gul, Sohail Tanvir Accuse Shadab Khan Of Faking...
article-image

The ICC Code of Conduct states that players will be fined five percent of their match fee for every over that is failed to be bowled in the allotted time.

On-field umpires Alex Wharf and Paul Reiffel, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge after Pakistan’s loss to South Africa.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

Read Also
'Give Him The Last Warning': Ramiz Raja Slams Babar Azam After Pakistan's 4th Consecutive Loss in...
article-image

Pakistan lose 4 on the trot in CWC 2023

Pakistan are facing an early exit from this World Cup after losing their last four games against South Africa, Afghanistan, Australia and India.

The Men in Green are languishing in sixth position on the points table and need to win their remaining three games to have an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals.

But they have tougher challenges ahead and will face Bangladesh, New Zealand and defending champions England in their last three games.

Read Also
'Jai Shree Hanuman' - Keshav Maharaj Ecstatic After Leading South Africa To Thrilling Win Over...
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow...

CWC 2023: Pakistan Players Haven't Received Salaries In 5 Months; Now Fined 20% Match Fees For Slow...

NED vs BAN, CWC 2023: Scott Edwards Leads Netherlands To Stunning 87-Run Win Over Bangladesh In...

NED vs BAN, CWC 2023: Scott Edwards Leads Netherlands To Stunning 87-Run Win Over Bangladesh In...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'As A Kid You Always Dream Of Crowd Chanting Your Name,' Says Rachin Ravindra...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: 'As A Kid You Always Dream Of Crowd Chanting Your Name,' Says Rachin Ravindra...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Jimmy Neesham's 'Kids, Don't Take Up Sport' Tweet Resurfaces After Another New...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Jimmy Neesham's 'Kids, Don't Take Up Sport' Tweet Resurfaces After Another New...

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Goes Wicketless For 1st Time In ODI World Cup History

AUS vs NZ, CWC 2023: Mitchell Starc Goes Wicketless For 1st Time In ODI World Cup History