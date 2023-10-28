 'Jai Shree Hanuman' - Keshav Maharaj Ecstatic After Leading South Africa To Thrilling Win Over Pakistan In CWC 2023 Clash
Keshav Maharaj took to his official Instagram account and hailed 'Jai Shree Hanuman' after leading South Africa to a thrilling win over Pakistan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, October 28, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
article-image
Keshav Maharaj. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

South African spinner Keshav Maharaj thanked 'Jai Shree Hanuman' after scripting a thrilling win over Pakistan in the 2023 World Cup clash on Friday in Chennai. Maharaj took to his official Instagram handle and claimed to be feeling overwhelmed by seeing the performances as the Proteas registered the 5th win of the tournament and went to the top of the table.

Maharaj was in the thick of the things as the Proteas were chasing 271 for victory. With only 4 runs needing but one wicket left, the left-arm spinner tucked one behind square off Mohammad Nawaz's bowling and let out a roar. Pakistan sunk to their knees as they played the almost perfect game, but fell inches short.

Maharaj, who went wicketless with the ball, took to his official Instagram handle and praised Tabraiz Shamsi and Aiden Markram for their role in the win:

"In God I Trust 🙏🕉️ what a special result by the boys, awesome to see the performances from @shamsi90 & @aidenmarkram. Jai Shree Hanuman

Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram are the top two run-getters in the tournament:

Meanwhile, South Africa's two standout batters of the tournament Quinton de Kock and Aiden Markram are also the top two run-getters of the 2023 World Cup with 431 and 356 runs, respectively. There were doubts about the Proteas' ability to chase down totals, but they buried it successfully in Chennai.

While India and South Africa have the same points, the latter's net run rate is significantly higher. They will next face New Zealand on Wednesday in Pune.

