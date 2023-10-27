'BCCI Doing Everything To Make Pakistan Win': Netizens Lash Out For DRS Howler During PAK vs SA 2023 World Cup Clash

With two massive teams in Pakistan and South Africa colliding on Friday in the 2023 World Cup clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a massive controversy broke out regarding the Decision Review System (DRS). Netizens have called out the ICC and official broadcaster Star Sports for gifting Pakistan Rassie van der Dussen's wicket by rigging the DRS. A few social media users have also accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of cheating, while some others have cited BCCI's desire to have an India-Pakistan semi-final.
The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's innings when Babar Azam brought concussion substitute Usama Mir into the attack. The leggie delivered a top-spinner that skidded into the right-hander's pads as he went back to play that. The umpire gave it out and the Proteas batter took the review, thinking it was sliding down leg. According to netizens, ball-tracking initially showed the wickets was missing, but the broadcast immediately changed that and produced another ball-tracking, which showcased umpire's call.
Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat first in what looms as a must-win match for them, managed 270 on the board. Pakistan captain Babar Azam managed a half-century, while Saud Shakeel top-scored with 52 and shared a critical 84-run partnership with all-rounder Shadab Khan.
Here's how the netizens reacted to the DRS controversy in the PAK vs SA clash:
