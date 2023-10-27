'BCCI Doing Everything To Make Pakistan Win': Netizens Lash Out For DRS Howler During PAK vs SA 2023 World Cup Clash

DRS during PAK vs SA. | (Credits: Twitter)

With two massive teams in Pakistan and South Africa colliding on Friday in the 2023 World Cup clash at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, a massive controversy broke out regarding the Decision Review System (DRS). Netizens have called out the ICC and official broadcaster Star Sports for gifting Pakistan Rassie van der Dussen's wicket by rigging the DRS. A few social media users have also accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of cheating, while some others have cited BCCI's desire to have an India-Pakistan semi-final.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of South Africa's innings when Babar Azam brought concussion substitute Usama Mir into the attack. The leggie delivered a top-spinner that skidded into the right-hander's pads as he went back to play that. The umpire gave it out and the Proteas batter took the review, thinking it was sliding down leg. According to netizens, ball-tracking initially showed the wickets was missing, but the broadcast immediately changed that and produced another ball-tracking, which showcased umpire's call.

Pakistan, who won the toss and opted to bat first in what looms as a must-win match for them, managed 270 on the board. Pakistan captain Babar Azam managed a half-century, while Saud Shakeel top-scored with 52 and shared a critical 84-run partnership with all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Here's how the netizens reacted to the DRS controversy in the PAK vs SA clash:

This match is rigged for Pakistan, lol. DRS was showing wickets were missing. — Wayne (@FCBwayne) October 27, 2023

god forbid if such DRS was in India's favour, it would've been the biggest controversy in cricket. but it was in Pakistan's favour, who cares now? pic.twitter.com/Sm5gwmDuKL — H. (@heyytansh) October 27, 2023

Just imagine what would have happened if this DRS decision had not gone in favor of Pakistan



BCCI ki sazish

ICC= BCCI

BCCI chahta hi nahi

Umpire khareed liya

Bla bla bla #PAKvsSA #SAvPAK #icccricketworldcup2023 pic.twitter.com/lQnpIFMCzo — CricJigyasa (@CricJigyasa) October 27, 2023

Shadab's sudden concussion

Rigged DRS

Players throwing wickets away

Commentators not talking about DRS howler

Very fishy match

No I don't want india Pakistan semis 🤮 — Archer (@poserarcher) October 27, 2023

WTF ! What is this Blatant Cheating by Pakistan in the DRS , the DRS showed Missing the stumps for a second and then they removed that graphic played it again and showed Umpires Call ! Shameful @ICC #PAKvsSA pic.twitter.com/LkUORYzltv — WTF Cricket (@CricketWtf) October 27, 2023

ICC and BCCI are manipulating the DRS to make sure there's another India vs. Pakistan match, all for the sake of making more money. — ✨ (@Kourageous7) October 27, 2023

Turning point of the match

- Wickets missing 1 moment

- Wickets clipping other moment



Unlucky Rassie Van Der Dussen and lucky for Pakistan

DRS clearly unwell #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/QbMzH14eB6 — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) October 27, 2023

RIP DRS - What if it was semis/finals



Unlucky Rassie Van Der Dussen.

Umpire - Babar Azam



Jay Shah working over time for India vs Pakistan semis #PAKvSA pic.twitter.com/L5VGINWSYc — ICT Fan (@Delphy06) October 27, 2023

DRS technology doesn't work perfectly even though it was in Pakistan's favor but I will still say that it was not out, ICC needs to work more on this technology and should make it better. This wrong decision hurts many teams at crucial times of the game. 🙏🙏



#PAKvsSA #CWC23… pic.twitter.com/BjWESCQsIy — S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل ) (@Msohailsays) October 27, 2023

BCCI doing everything to make pakistan win. Rigging the DRS by changing 'missing the wicket' to 'umpire's call,' all this for what? just for India vs Pakistan in semis? At this point, I can say that all that BLAH BLAH talks from them about nationalism and the army is rubbish(1/n) — The Crik Guy (@Thecrikguy) October 27, 2023

They are trying their best, DRS is fixed but Pakistan is so bad that they are even losing the fixed game! — Varunastra (@varun_astra) October 27, 2023

