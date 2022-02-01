e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Budget 2022: Any income from transfer of any virtual digital asset shall be taxed at the rate of 30%, says FM Nirmala SitharamanBudget 2022: Issuance of E-passports will be rolled out in 2022-23 to enhance convenience for citizens, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Advertisement

Sports

Updated on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:49 PM IST

NBA: Stephen Curry scores 40 points as Golden State Warriors beat Houston Rockets for sixth win in a row

Stephen Curry hit 21 points in the final quarter alone, also recording nine assists and five rebounds overall
FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

Stephen Curry scored 40 points as the Golden State Warriors beat Houston Rockets 122-108 for their sixth win in a row.

Curry hit 21 points in the final quarter alone, also recording nine assists and five rebounds overall. The former Most Valuable Player has now scored 40 points or more in six games this season.

Christian Wood hit 24 points for the Rockets, who lost their fourth consecutive game.

Andrew Wiggins added 23 points for the Warriors, while Kevon Looney recorded 14 rebounds.

Curry has now scored 20 points or more in a quarter 37 times in his career.

ALSO READ

‘Fiery’ and ‘heated’ meeting with coach Justin Langer? Inaccurate, says Cricket Australia ‘Fiery’ and ‘heated’ meeting with coach Justin Langer? Inaccurate, says Cricket Australia

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, February 01, 2022, 02:49 PM IST
Advertisement