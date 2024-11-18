NBA Star LaMelo Ball Fined $100,000 For His 'No Homo' Comment After Victory Over Milwaukee Bucks

LaMelo Ball. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Charlotte Hornets' guard LaMelo Ball has copped a hefty fine of $100,000 after an anti-gay slur or an offensive and derogatory comment during the post-game interview following the victory over Milwaukee Bucks. Although Ball delivered a tremendous performance to deliver a victory for their side, it was his post-match comments that drew plenty of attention.

The 23-year-old played a vital role in Hornets' victory, accumulating a game-high of 26 points, headlined by nine rebounds and six assists as the final scoreline stood at 115-114. Nevertheless, his post-match comments haven't gone down well with the stakeholders.

Speaking to the broadcaster on court after the match, Ball had said as a video of the same emerged on social media.

"We loaded up – no homo. That's what we wanted, put a hand up and then live with the results."

LaMelo Ball's instance not the first time NBA star has been fined for anti-gay slur:

Meanwhile, the youngster is not the first NBA star to be fined for using anti-gay slur as Brooklyn Nets' guard Cam Thomas copped a fine of $40,000 for a similar remark in 2023. Nikola Jokic had also faced a fine of $25,000 for saying 'No Homo' once.

Meanwhile, the anti-gay slur was not the only controversy that encapsulated the match as Giannis Antetokounmpo was called out for a foul against Ball, but the officials later realised that the decision was incorrect. With the Hornets trailing by one, Ball went to the right side of the lane and seemed to have slipped and fell.

Despite the replays showing no contact, Giannis was called for a foul, thereby giving the Hornets a lead.