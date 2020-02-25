NBA launches league's first dribble-a-thon in India

"We launched dribble-a-thon to promote basketball participation in a fun and unique way," said NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi.

"With the increasing popularity of basketball and the NBA across India, we are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with our fans."

Dribble-a-thon will also offer exciting fan experiences including basketball arcade games, NBA 2K competitions.

To tip off the event, the NBA will unveil a 16-feet basketball that will travel from Chandigarh to all the cities where dribble-a-thon will be held. Participants and fans across all cities will be able to write messages on the ball to connect with one another and express what basketball means to them.