Cricket meets Basketball: Shreyas Iyer enjoys NBA All-Star weekend with legendary Shaquille O’Neal

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, who played some of his best cricket in the New Zealand tour has been enjoying some time off from cricket after he was not selected in India’s Test squad against the Kiwis. He is currently in Chicago for the ongoing 69th NBA All-Star Weekend and shared a photo with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.
Iyer took to his Twitter account to share a photo with the basketball legend. He wrote, “Big @SHAQ Such an honour to meet you LEGEND #nbaallstar”.
An avid basketball fan, the Indian batsman is all set to attend the All-Star game which will take place on Sunday (Monday for the Indian viewers). NBA commissioner Adam Silver announced that the All-Star Game MVP award will now be called the Kobe Bryant Award as players lined up to pay tribute to the late NBA icon.
Shreyas Iyer is in Chicago to attend the festivities of the 2020 NBA All-Star Weekend.
Other than facing the decision of choosing between Team Giannis and Team LeBron, he showed off some skills of his own.
Iyer was also at the United Center to witness the Rising Stars game between Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors. After the game, he shared a photo with Cavaliers sophomore Collin Sexton and Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia.
On Saturday, he shared a photo with basketball star Zach LaVine and wished him luck for his competition.
He posted a photo from the arena on Saturday night.
Legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna lost their lives in a tragic helicopter accident on January 26 that claimed seven more lives. The uniforms for Sunday's all-star game in Chicago will also honour Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter with LeBron James' team wearing the No. 2 for the basketball-playing Gigi and Giannis Antetokounmpo's team wearing No. 24 in a tribute to Bryant.
