Cricket meets Basketball: Shreyas Iyer enjoys NBA All-Star weekend with legendary Shaquille O’Neal

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer, who played some of his best cricket in the New Zealand tour has been enjoying some time off from cricket after he was not selected in India’s Test squad against the Kiwis. He is currently in Chicago for the ongoing 69th NBA All-Star Weekend and shared a photo with basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal.

Iyer took to his Twitter account to share a photo with the basketball legend. He wrote, “Big @SHAQ Such an honour to meet you LEGEND #nbaallstar”.