NBA finals: Golden State Warriors beat Boston Celtics 103-90 to claim fourth title in eight years

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 17, 2022, 12:53 PM IST
The Golden State Warriors players celebrate their NBA title win over Bolton Celtics | Pic: Twitter

The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 on Thursday night for their fourth title in the last eight seasons.

Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record.

For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.

It all clicked. For Golden State coach Steve Kerr, it’s a ninth championship overall after winning five as a player. He’s the sixth coach to capture four titles, joining Phil Jackson, Red Auerbach, John Kundla, Gregg Popovich and Pat Riley.

'I'm tired of the moments of silence!' - NBA star Steve Kerr on Texas school shooting
