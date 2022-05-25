'I'm tired of the moments of silence!' - NBA star Steve Kerr on Texas school shooting

Texas: “When are we going to do something,” shouted the NBA coach Steve Kerr while addressing the Texas school shooting in Ulvade at a pre-game talk. Golden State Warriors played NBA Western Conference final in Texas when a school shooter killed 21 people, including 19 children and a teacher earlier in the day.

Steve Kerr refused to talk about basketball and addressed the US senator instead.

“I ask you, Mitch McConnell, I ask all of you senators who refuse to do anything about the violence and school shootings and supermarket shootings. I ask you: Are you going to put your own desire for power ahead of the lives of our children and our elderly and our churchgoers? Because that’s what it looks like. It’s what we do every week.”

Kerr questioned the senators and asked when they were going to do something about it. “I’m tired. I am so tired of getting up here and offering condolences to the devastated families that are out there. I am so tired of the, excuse me, I am sorry, I am tired of the moments of silence. Enough!”

Before he left the press conference, Kerr slammed his fists against the table saying, “It’s pathetic. I’ve had enough,” he said.

Mavericks coach Jason Kidd also spoke about the shooting in his pre-game comments.

“We will truly play with heavy hearts tonight for the community, for the school of Robb Elementary School,” Kidd said. “As coaches, as fathers, we have kids, people in this room have kids, elementary school; you can just think about what could take place with any of your family or friends at a school."

