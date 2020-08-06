'NBA community is not sad': LeBron James' three-pointer reaction to losing Trump's viewership

Basketball star LeBron James feels the NBA community is not at all sad about losing Donald Trump as a viewer.

Trump, who is the current President of the United States, had earlier stated that watching basketball players take a knee during national anthem in the NBA forces him to turn off the game.

"I really don't think the basketball community is sad about losing his viewership, him viewing the game," James said following the Lakers' loss to the Oklahoma City as per ESPN. "And that's all I got to say."

"I already know where this could go, where it could lead to for tomorrow for me. I'm not going to get into it," he added.

Taking a knee has become the trend for sports personalities after the death of an unarmed African-American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer in May. The death sparked worldwide protests and movements in the name of 'Black Lives Matter'.

LA Clippers' coach Doc Rivers also weighed into the issue and stated people don't care regarding Trump's stance as justice is on their side.

"Well, we lost one guy," Rivers told reporters as per ESPN. "I mean, so what. Like really, I don't even care. We know that justice is on our side. Right?"

Earlier, Trump had stated that NBA's viewership is going downhill due to people like him not wanting to watch it anymore.

"The ratings for the basketball are way down, as you know," the US President had said on Fox and Friends. "I hear some others are way down, including baseball. We have stand up for our flag, stand up for our country.

"A lot of people agree with me. If I'm wrong, I'm going to lose an election. That's okay with me. I will always stand for our flag," he added.