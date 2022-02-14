National volleyball: Kerala women win fourth successive title, Haryana beat Railways for men’s title

Kerala women defeated Railways 25-21, 17-25, 25-21, 25-17 to clinch the national senior volleyball championships title in Bhubaneshwar on Sunday. The Kerala women triumphed for the fourth successive edition.

In the men’s final, Haryana beat Railways 3-0.

The Kerala team mainly consisted of KSEB and Kerala Police spikers. The team was led by K P Anusree.

ALSO READ Australian Glenn Maxwell to marry Indian fiance Vini Raman; See pic of Tamil invitation card

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:36 PM IST