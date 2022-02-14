Australian Glenn Maxwell to marry Indian fiance Vini Raman; See pic of Tamil invitation card

A traditional Tamil wedding invitation card of an Australian cricketer is not something you will see every day. And it was no surprise that the invitation of Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell and his Indian-origin fiancee Vini Raman has gone viral.

The invite is printed in Tamil in traditional yellow glossy paper.

Raman's parents hail from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, and the invitation card has confirmed that the wedding will be conducted following traditional Tamil-Brahmin customs.

The invite refers to the cricketer as "Chiranjeevi Glenn Maxwell, son of Thiru Neil Maxwell-Joy". The couple will get married on March 27 in Melbourne.

Maxwell and Raman met in 2013 and dated for three years from 2017 before getting engaged in 2020. They were to get married shortly after but their wedding plans were put on hold because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 03:22 PM IST