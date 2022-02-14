South Africa's Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight voted ICC Players of the Month for January

South Africa's Test sensation Keegan Petersen and England captain Heather Knight were voted ICC Players of the Month for January 2022.

Petersen, who was nominated alongside South Africa Under-19 star Dewald Brevis and Bangladesh pacer Ebadot Hossain, took home the POTM award after a phenomenal Test series against India.

Petersen played a pivotal role as South Africa came back from 1-0 down to win the three-match series 2-1. In the second Test, he scored 62 in the first innings, helping the Proteas gain a slender lead. In their chase of 240, he scored a crucial 28 runs.

For the women's award, England skipper Knight beat off competition from Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu and West Indies star Deandra Dottin to be named ICC Player of the Month for January 2022.

Knight captained England in the one-off Ashes Test against Australia in Canberra and finished as the highest run-getter.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 02:25 PM IST