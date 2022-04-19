National kite surfing: Goa’s Keona Rajani, reigning champ Varun Narayanan off to flying start

Goa’s Keona Rajani and reigning national champion Varun Narayanan made a flying start at National kite surfing championship at Mandrem beach on Monday with winds of 12-15 knots.

Varun, who won the last championship in Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu, showed his class in Group A by taking all four guns. He was closely followed by Goa’s veteran sailor Philippe Dartnell.

Keona, the youngest participant in the competition, stunned the entire fleet by taking three guns out of four races and beating all the senior kite surfers in the group. The fourth gun was taken by Arjun Motha in the third race.

Group A saw stiff competition between Varun and Philippe who sailed neck to neck in all the four races. However, Varun who is a good 30 years younger than Philippe, managed to hold off the challenge and take the gun in all races. Philippe performed well but he just could not match the stamina of Varun and had to settle for the second spot. Avishma Matta took the 3rd spot in Group A.

Group B saw a close tussle between Keona, Arjun, Ulli Derrick Menezes from Goa and Cabir.

Keona stunned the fleet by overtaking all her senior competitors to take three guns. She lost on her fourth gun due to default and Arjun took the gun in the third race. Ulli, Derrick and Cabir had a close fight for the 3rd position but Ulli got the better of Derrick to take the 3rd spot, with Derrick finishing fourth and Cabir fifth.

