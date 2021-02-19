National Equestrian Championship: Gold, silver for Mumbai’s Setalvad brothers

Mumbai: Setalvad brothers, Kaevaan and Zahan donning the colours of Amateur Riders Club (ARC), were at their best as they bagged gold and silver medals respectively in the 150 cm Grand Prix at the National Equestrian Championship (NEC) held in Delhi, recently.

The two-time national champions, Kaevaan and Zahan have won in 2016 & 2021 and 2018 and 2019.

At the national in Delhi they were astride German, Dutch and French warm blood horses which are especially bred for the showjumping sport.

“It feels great to be able to put ARC and Mumbai on the national map in the sport of showjumping. We hope that this would encourage youngsters to enter the sport and pursue excellence and commitment given the scale of recognition, training options and facilities available today," said gold medalist, Kaevaan Setalvad.

Zahan Setalvad shared his views while saying, "winning a medal in this championship is a proud moment, despite all the challenges.”

The extremely challenging 150 cm Grand Prix for NEC saw only seven horse-rider combinations from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru who managed to qualify in the finals this year. Mumbai’s Setalvad brothers brought home the win and are now ready for the Asian games 2022. They had earlier represented India in the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta.

The ARC team was the only team to represent Mumbai at the NEC. In addition to Kaevaan and Zahan Setalvad, Abbas Tinwalla, and Iyanah Mehta completed the team. Iyanah being the only female representing ARC.

Applauding the achievement, ARC Hon. Secretary Riyhad Kundanmal said, "We congratulate the entire team from ARC, the sole representatives from Mumbai for the prestigious National Equestrian Championship. We are elated and proud that Kaevaan and Zahan won the gold and silver medals. This is a much-deserved win for their extreme hard work, despite the challenges and restrictions posed by the Covid-19 pandemic in the city."