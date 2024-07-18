Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic Confirm Divorce Rumours, Say They Have Mutually Decided To Part Ways; Check Posts

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic. | (Credits: Twitter)

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic have confirmed the divorce rumours on Thursday. They both announced the decision on their official Instagram accounts. They shared the same post with the message that they have decided to part ways with mutual consent. They also said that they are parting ways after being together for four years.

The announcement came after Natasa left Mumbai with her son Agastya. Natasa left for her home in Serbia along with her son and posted on Instagram a pic with her son with the caption "Home Sweet Home".

Their Instagram post read, ﻿"After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for the both of us. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family. We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the centre of both our lives and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us the privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

They ended the post with "Hardik/Natasa".