 Narredu Dynasty Shines, Touch Of Grey Triumphs In HPSL Indian St. Leger
Narredu Dynasty Shines, Touch Of Grey Triumphs In HPSL Indian St. Leger

Aakash Singh
Updated: Sunday, September 22, 2024, 08:07 PM IST
The remarkable father-son duo of Satish and Suraj Narredu once again showcased their exceptional talent and skill as they guided Touch Of Grey to a stunning victory in the HPSL Indian St. Leger (Gr.1). This triumph marked the second Classic of the RWITC season, which took place at the Pune Meeting on Sunday.

As the race began, the atmosphere was electric, with nine contenders ready to compete in this prestigious event. Touch of Grey strategically positioned comfortably within the last four runners as they navigated the longest race and final Classic of the season.

With just 300 meters remaining until the finish line, champion jockey Suraj Narredu made his intentions clear, surging forward with determination. His decisive move propelled Touch Of Grey ahead of the competition, ultimately crossing the finish line a solid length in front of High Command, who secured second place. Julius trailed closely behind to finish third.

The day was filled with surprises and upsets, as even the pre-race favourite, Jamari, could not deliver on expectations. In a day of unexpected outcomes, it was evident that none of the favourites managed to secure victory in the seven-race card, adding an element of unpredictability to the event. The failure of Jamari, along with other favoured contenders, left spectators buzzing with excitement and disbelief.

Overall, this thrilling race day not only highlighted the Narredu family's prowess in horse racing but also reminded everyone of the unpredictable nature of the sport, where surprises are always around the corner.

Results

1. The Protege Trophy: 1. Goomah, 2. Red Dust, 3. The Flutist

2. The Amazing Grace Trophy: 1. Alexandros, 2. Inquilab, 3. Black Thunder

3. The Caprisca Trophy: Cache, 2. Saifa, 3. Clestina

4. The An Acquired Taste Trophy: 1. Zuccaro, 2. Constable, 3. Dream Point

5. The HPSL Indian St. Leger (Gr.1): !. Touch Of Grey, 2. High Command, 3. Julius

6. Mayor Baburao Sanas Memorial Trophy powered by SRS Group: 1. Gypsy Soul, 2. Chelsea, 3. Dazzling Duchess

7. The Noble Prince Trophy: 1. Talking point, 2. Khaleesi, 3. Mi Arion

