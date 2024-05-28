Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching Position: Report

With the BCCI inviting applications for the position of Team India head coach, names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni have emerged as fake applicants for the job profile. According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has received over 3000 applicants, but most of them are fake ones.

With Rahul Dravid set to quit as Team India's coach after T20 World Cup 2024, Gautam Gambhir is one of the frontrunners to take his spot after the showpiece event. The long list of fake applicants reportedly includes names like Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah.

🚨 News 🚨



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) invites applications for the position of Head Coach (Senior Men)



Read More 🔽 #TeamIndiahttps://t.co/5GNlQwgWu0 pic.twitter.com/KY0WKXnrsK — BCCI (@BCCI) May 13, 2024

"Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," a BCCI official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Rahul Dravid's final chance to break Team India's ICC Trophy jinx:

Meanwhile, the upcoming T20 World Cup is the final chance for Rahul Dravid to break a decade-long jinx of the Men in Blue of not winning an ICC Trophy. Rohit Sharma's men were overwhelming favourites to clinch the 2023 World Cup on home soil last yeat, but lost to Australia in the final.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.