 Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching Position: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsNarendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching Position: Report

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching Position: Report

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar are among the fakes names to have applied for Team India's head coach role.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, May 28, 2024, 11:26 AM IST
article-image

With the BCCI inviting applications for the position of Team India head coach, names like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni have emerged as fake applicants for the job profile. According to The Indian Express, the BCCI has received over 3000 applicants, but most of them are fake ones.

Read Also
BCCI Might Seek MS Dhoni's Help To Convince Stephen Fleming To Apply For Team India Head Coach's...
article-image

With Rahul Dravid set to quit as Team India's coach after T20 World Cup 2024, Gautam Gambhir is one of the frontrunners to take his spot after the showpiece event. The long list of fake applicants reportedly includes names like Dhoni, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Narendra Modi, and Amit Shah.

"Last year too, the BCCI received such a response where imposters applied and the story is similar this time. The reason the BCCI had to invite applications on Google forms is it’s easy to scrutinise the names of applicants in one sheet," a BCCI official said, as quoted by The Indian Express.

Rahul Dravid's final chance to break Team India's ICC Trophy jinx:

Meanwhile, the upcoming T20 World Cup is the final chance for Rahul Dravid to break a decade-long jinx of the Men in Blue of not winning an ICC Trophy. Rohit Sharma's men were overwhelming favourites to clinch the 2023 World Cup on home soil last yeat, but lost to Australia in the final.

The Men in Blue will open their campaign against Ireland on June 5th in New York.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Do Not Follow The Records, The Records Follow Me': Cristiano Ronaldo After Breaking Record For...

'I Do Not Follow The Records, The Records Follow Me': Cristiano Ronaldo After Breaking Record For...

Video: Rafael Nadal Shares Playful Moment With His Son After Stunning First-Round Exit In French...

Video: Rafael Nadal Shares Playful Moment With His Son After Stunning First-Round Exit In French...

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching...

Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, And Sachin Tendulkar Among Fake Names Apply For Team India's Coaching...

French Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Goes Down To Karen Khachanov In Opening Round

French Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Goes Down To Karen Khachanov In Opening Round

Video: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Clicks Selfies With Fans

Video: KKR Captain Shreyas Iyer Spotted At Mumbai Airport, Clicks Selfies With Fans