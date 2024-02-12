Najmul Hossain Shanto Appointed Bangladesh Captain In All 3 Formats For 1 Year

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced the appointment of Najmul Hossain Shanto as the men's national team captain in all three formats for a period of one year.

Shanto's leadership during recent Test matches against New Zealand and a subsequent white-ball tour earned him the captaincy role.

While there were considerations for Shakib Al Hasan to take on the ODI captaincy, the BCB opted for Shanto due to the former captain's disclosure of an eye condition, which would rule him out of the upcoming series against Sri Lanka.

Who is Najmul Hossain Shanto?

At the age of 25, Shanto, a proficient top-order batsman, boasts 25 Tests, 42 ODIs, and 28 T20Is for Bangladesh. His international career began in 2017 in Christchurch, New Zealand, making him the 84th cricketer to debut for Bangladesh in Tests.

Notably, Shanto has accumulated 1449 runs in Tests, 1202 in ODIs, and 602 in T20Is.

Shanto's first international assignment as Bangladesh's full-time skipper will be against Sri Lanka next month. Lanka will tour Bangladesh for a series of 3 T20Is, 3 ODIs and 2 Tests from March 4 to April 3.

Bangladesh appoint new chief selector

Additionally, Gazi Ashraf Hossain was announced as the new chief selector for the senior men's side, accompanied by the appointment of Hannan Sarkar as a new selector.

This marks the conclusion of Minhajul Abedin's eight-year tenure as chief selector and the departure of selector Habibul Bashar.