Bangladesh Star Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan Caught Slapping Fan In Viral Video; Watch

Shakib al Hasan slaps fan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bangladesh's star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been found embroiled in yet another controversy after a clip of him slapping a fan went viral on social media. While there are conflicting reports on the timing of the incident, it has been a massive talking point among the netizens and political observers.

As per media reports, the spin-bowling all-rounder bumped into an unexpected encounter; however, it has been difficult to ascertain whether it was on the election day as reports also say the incident had occurred a week earlier. Nevertheless, a member from the massive crowd allegedly grabbed Shakib from behind, prompting a violent reaction from the veteran cricketer.

The 36-year-old desired to become a Awami League candidate for Magura-1 constituency during the 2024 National elections. The outcome of the election was hugely positive as the veteran cricketer secured a parliamentary seat, winning by a jaw-dropping 1,50,000 votes.

Shakib al Hasan struggled with the bat in the 2023 World Cup:

Contrary to starring with over 600 runs in the 2019 World Cup, the Bangladesh captain could not make the same difference for Bangladesh in the 2023 edition. In 7 matches, the 36-year-old managed only 186 runs at 26.57 with a solitary half-century.

He also came under the spotlight during the showpiece event after appealing for a 'timed out' dismissal against Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews. Bangladesh finished at the 8th spot, managing only 2 victories in 9 matches.