Did Bangladesh Skipper Shakib al Hasan Get Manhandled By Crowd After Team's Poor Performance In World Cup? Know The Truth Behind Viral Video

Did Bangladesh Skipper Shakib al Hasan Manhandled By Crowd After Team's Poor Performance In World Cup? Know The Truth Behind Viral Video

A video has gone viral on the internet which shows shocking visuals of Bangladesh cricket team captain Shakib al Hasan being mobbed and manhandled by a crowd. The video has been surfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) with users claiming that these were the scenes when the Bangladesh team reached their homeland after an unsuccessful World Cup tournament.

Video Shows Shakib Manhandled By Crowd

In the viral video, one can see Shakib mobbed by a huge crowd and manhandled during his visit. The crowd can be seen pulling Shakib, which resulted in his fall to the ground. He can be seen struggling to make his way through the crowd, finally reaching into the jewellery showroom.

Truth Behind Viral Video

However, the truth behind the viral video is that it is from an event held in Dubai. The video, originally from March 2023, shows scenes from an event held by Arav Jewellers for which Shakib was invited as a guest. The footage has resurfaced on the internet after a brief long time, linking it to the team's failed performance in the World tournament.

Bangladesh's Performance In ICC World Cup 2023

Bangladesh's journey in the ODI World Cup 2023 proved to be disheartening, managing only two victories in nine matches. The team faced challenges maintaining consistency and showcasing weaknesses as a cohesive unit.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan experienced a downturn in form, failing to leave a substantial mark with both bat and ball. This contributed significantly to the team's lacklustre performance throughout the tournament. The collective struggles of key players and an inability to sustain a reliable standard of play emerged as prominent factors, ultimately resulting in Bangladesh's disappointing campaign.

