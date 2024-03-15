'My Journey Started Here': Skipper Hardik Pandya On His Return To Mumbai Indians Ahead Of IPL 2024; Watch

Hardik Pandya | Credits: Twitter

The newly appointed captain Hardik Pandya expressed his happiness over his homecoming to Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024, slated to take place om March 22.

Pandya made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians in 2015 and played six seasons before moving to Gujarat Titans, with whom he won his maiden IPL title as a captain in 2022. The all-rounder led GT to the second consecutive final but lost to eventual champions Chennai Super Kings in a final over thriller in 2023.

Ahead of IPL 2024 Auction, Hardik Pandya traded to Mumbai Indians by Gujarat Giants in an all-cash deal of INR 15 crore and a few weeks later, he was appointed as captain, replacing five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma at the helm of the team. However, Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians was a surprising turn of events as he led Gujarat Titans to two consecutive IPL finals.

'My journey started here': Hardik Pandya

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on its X handle (formerly Twitter), Hardik Pandya feels good to be back to his 'home' as he started his IPL Journey with the five-time IPL champions. The all-rounder added that the team will play a brand of cricket that will make everyone proud.

"The feeling of wearing this colour (Mumbai Indians Jersey) is very special for me. Journey started here. Coming back and playing is always going to be special." Hardik said in a video.

"We'll play a brand of cricket which all will be proud of and at the same point of time, that's going to be a ride which no one will forget." he added.

Hardik Pandya played a crucial role in helping Mumbai Indians win four IPL titles in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. With MI, Hardik Pandya has aggregated 1,476 runs, including four half-centuries, at an average of 27.33 in 92 matches. With the ball, he picked 42 wickets.