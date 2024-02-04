'My Father Would Scold Me For Getting Out': Shubman Gill Worried Despite Scoring 104 vs England In Vizag Test

India batter Shubman Gill is worried that he will get pulled up by his father for the way he got out after scoring a brilliant hundred against England in the ongoing second Test in Vizag.

Gill top-scored for India with 104 on Day 3 to help his team set up a mammoth 399-run target for England to win the Test match.

The 'Prince' returns to form

His 147-ball knock included 11 fours and a couple of sixes. The 24-year-old was looking fluent in the middle after the early hiccups and was eyeing a daddy hundred but got out while trying to accelerate the scoring rate.

Gill played a reverse sweep against off-spinner Shoaib Bashir but only managed to get an outside-edge, and the ball was caught by wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

India were bowled out for 255 in their second innings after which England reached 67 for 1 by stumps, still 332 runs away from victory.

Father Lakhwinder Singh watches from the stands

After the day's play, Gill was asked about his innings which came under immense pressure due to the string of low scores over the last few Tests.

And also because his father, Lakhwinder Singh, was watching his son play from the stands.

“Definitely very pleased but I left a bit out there to be honest. Pretty decent wicket to bat on. Not an easy kind of wicket to hit on the rise. Have to apply yourself because the odd one is turning and odd one is keeping low," the Punjab cricketer said.

Gill worried about his father's reaction to his dismissal

Asked if his father would give him an earful in the hotel room over his dismissal, Gill replied in the affirmative.

“I think so. I’ll get to know once I get back to the hotel but I think so. He comes for most of my games, there's no such pressure,” Gill said with a wry smile.