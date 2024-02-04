 IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: Shubman Gill Leads Indian Fightback In Vizag; England Need 332 With 9 Wickets In Hand
IND vs ENG, 2nd Test Day 3: England (253 & 67/1) At Stumps, Need 332 Runs More To Win In Vizag. Zak Crawley 29*, R Ashwin 1/8

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, February 04, 2024, 05:11 PM IST
article-image

The second Test match between India and England is evenly poised after three day's of thrilling cricket at the Vizag cricket stadium in the port city.

England openers started strong after getting a target of 399 to win the match following India's score of 255 in their second innings.

Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett put on their third fifty-run stand of the series before Ravichandran Ashwin broke through for India with just a couple of overs left in the day with the latter's wicket for 28.

England ended the day's play at 67 for 1 in 14 overs, and need another 332 runs to win the match with 9 wickets in hand.

Zak Crawley (29) and nightwatchman Rehan Ahmed (9) will resume the final innings on Day 4 for the visitors.

article-image

Shubman Gill finally back among the runs

Earlier in the day, Shubman Gill regained form, contributing a crucial 104 off 147 deliveries. All-rounders Axar Patel (45) and Ravichandran Ashwin (29) added valuable runs before India's innings concluded in the final session.

Gill and Axar's 89-run partnership, coupled with Ashwin's aggressive play, helped India extend their lead. Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley claimed four wickets for England, who currently lead the five-match series 1-0.

In the first innings, India scored 396, while England was dismissed for 253, with Jasprit Bumrah securing six wickets. The outcome of the match remains uncertain as it heads into the fourth day.

