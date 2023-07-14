Rana Naved-ul-Hasan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Pakistan fast bowler Rana Naved-ul-Hasan has made an explosive comment relating to the much-anticipated Indo-Pak clash in the upcoming 2023 World Cup. Naved-ul-Hasan has underlined that Indian muslims will support Pakistan for the win in the high-voltage clash over the Men in Blue. The iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the match.

The India-Pakistan clash is expected to be the most watched in the entire tournament, mainly because of the political conflicts over the years. India, nevertheless, holds a spotless record over their arch-rivals, winning all seven matches since their first encounter in 1992.

Speaking on the Nadir Ali Podcast, when asked about which team will start as favourites in the 2023 World Cup game and how much support will Pakistan get, the 45-year-old replied:

"India is the favorite if there is any match in India. Muslims of India support Pakistan instead of India when Pakistan's match takes place in India."

Rana Naved-ul-Hasan recalls sledging Virender Sehwag:

The former Pakistan limited-overs specialist recalled telling explosive Indian Virender Sehwag that he wouldn't have made it to the international level in Pakistan. Naved-ul-Hasan revealed taking the right-hander's wicket as the Men in Green pulled off a win.

"The first ball which I bowled was a slower bouncer which Sehwag missed connecting. I went up to him and said ‘You don’t know how to play. I can’t even… Had you been in Pakistan, I don’t think you would have ever made it to the international team. He said a few things back to me but I was able to needle him. On my way back I told Inzi bhai… ‘Next ball, he is getting out’. I bowled a back of the hand slower ball, and an infuriated Sehwag tried to hit it big but holed out. The wicket was so important that we won that match."

The former right-arm seamer last played for Pakistan in 2010.