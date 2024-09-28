Musheer Khan's Toyota Fortuner Overturned At High Speed As First Pictures Of Damaged Car Surface

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan sustained injuries on neck and limbs after his SUV car met with an accident while travelling from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday night. The 19-year-old is currently getting treatment at Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and is likely to miss the remainder of the season for Mumbai.

Musheer, brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was accompanied by his father-cum coach Naushan Khan in the car and the latter also sustained minor injuries in the accident. A source in the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) said that the car lost control on a high speed and turned a couple of times on the road.

The doctors are waiting for scan reports to confirm whether he has suffered a fracture in his neck region and the extent of it.

"Musheer is likely out for the season. He has sustained injuries to his neck and limbs as the Fortuner he was travelling flipped a couple of times in the highspeed accident that happened on the way to Lucknow from Azamgarh and has to take three months rest after the initial hospitalisation. He will undergo rehabilitation after that, which means he is likely to be available only after six to seven months. Musheer is currently undergoing treatment at the Medanta Hospital in Lucknow," the MCA source told IANS.

Musheer, who was training at Azamgarh with his father, was set to join his teammates in Lucknow for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India at the Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from October 1.

The MCA officials are also unhappy with Musheer's decision to train in Azamgarh after the conclusion of the Duleep Trophy matches and not join his home team in Mumbai.

Read Also Musheer Khan Set To Miss Irani Cup After Sustaining Fracture Due To Accident: Report

Promising young talent

Musheer last played in the Duleep Trophy for India B, making his tournament debut against India A in Bengaluru earlier this month. He smashed 181 on his debut but failed to perform similar feats in the remainder of the tournament.

Musheer, one of India’s breakout stars from the 2024 Under-19 World Cup, made a strong return to the Ranji Trophy in February. In his first game for Mumbai after nearly two years, he notched up his maiden First-Class double century and later excelled in the Ranji final against Vidarbha with a second-innings century, helping Mumbai secure a record-extending 42nd Ranji title.

Musheer has amassed 716 runs in nine First-Class matches, averaging over 50, with three centuries and a half-century to his name.

Meanwhile, MCA has not named any replacement for the batter yet. MCA is expecting Sarfaraz Khan, who is still in Kanpur with the Indian team but not in playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, to join the squad.