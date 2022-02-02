Mumbai: Shaurya Rai tops Novice Show Jumping to win his first gold medal at Amateur Riders Club

After finishing with bronze in the Fault & Out event on Sunday, Shaurya Rai added the yellow metal to it, winning gold in Novice Show Jumping event in Mumbai at the Amateur Riders Club on Tuesday.

A full-time from Delhi, Rai saw all his hard work pay off.

“Winning medals boosts the morale of anyone and I am no different. I want to give the best and qualify for the Asian Games next year,” said Rai on Tuesday.

Shaurya is walking on the path laid out by his father, and grandfather both of whom were enthusiastic riders.

“Yes, they love this beautiful animal (horse). You can say I inherited this passion from my father. The difference is, my father did it because of his passion for riding, but I am doing it to win medals for the country,” said Rai.

Rai rode flawlessly as he finished the jumping event with a clean slate (no penalty points). “It is for the first time that I have been flawless, but what is surprising is all the three who finished behind be were also without penalty points,” said Rai.

Rai thanked the ARC, organisers of this event. “I thank ARC for the wonderful job. And it is because of them we are all here.”

Rai was top in the NEC Novice Show Jumping Rounds, astride Scotch which he bought from Germany, recently. He timed 66.46 seconds, leaving behind Yashan Khambatta and Maj. Kunal Malik in the second and third position. Khanbatta (69.10) and Major Malik (81.48), atop Cadiz and Chrispin respectively. Harsha Daggubati with eight penalty points finished fourth.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 02:38 PM IST