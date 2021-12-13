Mumbai Police Shield: Spinner Tanna inspires MIG to easy win & place in semifinal

Off-spinner Harsh Tanna’s match-winning spell of 5 for 47 runs was the highlight of MIG Cricket Club’s 98-run victory against National Cricket Club on the second day, of the concluding Group-B league match of the Automotive Manufacturing-74th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, organised under the auspices of MCA and played at the National CC ground on Sunday.

MIG resuming at the overnight score of 308 for 6 wickets were dismissed for 335 runs in 68 overs. Kevin D’Almeida top-scored with a century knock of 100 (101b, 14x4, 2x6) runs while Anand Bais 82 and Pragnesh Kanpillewar 35 runs contributed to the total. Shashikant Kadam (3 for 55) and Ravinder Solanki (3 for 76) were National CC’s best bowlers.

In reply, National CC’s batting collapsed and they were bowled out for 237 runs in 47.1 overs. Chinmay Sutar 69, Vedant Murkar 62, and Sandeep Kunchikor 49 were the only National CC batters who managed to stay long at the crease. Tanna tormented the rival batsmen and was rewarded with a 5-wicket haul which sealed MIG’s big victory and a semi-final meeting with Parsee Gymkhana next weekend.

Meanwhile, Automotive Cricket Club (Sponsors XI) tasted success registering a 3-wicket win against New Hind Sporting Club in a Group-A match. However, they failed to advance to the next round as Payyade SC with 6 points booked their place in the last four round.

Hosts Mumbai Police Gymkhana also bowed out losing to Parkophene Cricketers by 161 runs in the crucial Group-D match at the Police Gymkhana ground. Parkophene Cricketers will now clash with defending champions Payyade Sports Club who had registered a quick 6-wicket win over Islam Gymkhana in a Group-A match which was completed on Saturday.

In Group-C, hot favourites Parsee Gymkhana continued with their domineering winning streak as they defeated Shivaji Park Gymkhana by 130 runs to complete an all-win record.

BRIEF SCORES

Group A: Islam Gymkhana: 131 all out, in 29.3 5overs (Kaustubh Pawar 54, Salman Ahmed 41; Dhrumil Matkar 6/28, Pradeep Sahu 3/27) lost to Payyade Sports Club: 135/4 in 20.4 overs (Bhupen Lalvani 75*). Result: Payyade Sports Club won by 6 wickets.

New Hind Sporting Club: 272 all out in 68.4 overs (Akshay Jambhekar 59, Ajay Janusing 40, Pranav Kela 39; Akash Kharvi - 4/56, Darshan Mangukiya 3/62) lost to Automotive Cricket Club: 274/7 in 55.5 overs (Jayshal Wadiyal 60*, Mayur Sanap 43, Pushkaraj Chavan 43, Akash Kharvi 37*, Sachin Sanghvi 37; Sagar Jadhav 2/43). Result: Automotive Cricket Club won by 3 wickets.

Group - B: P.J. Hindu Gymkhana: 282 all out in 70 overs (Utkarsh Raut 67, Sachin Wagh 51, Bins Neyyoth 48, Hiken Shah 41; Kruthik Hanagawadi 3/45, Sujit Nayak 3/64) lost to Cricket Club of India: 283/3 in 52.4 overs (Rudra Dhandey 123 (104b, 22x4), Akash Anand 60, Sujit Nayak 42*; Jitendra Paliwal 2/88). Result: Cricket Club of India won by 7 Wickets.

MIG Cricket Club: 335 all out in 68 overs (Kevin D’Almeida 100 (101b, 14x4, 2x6), Anand Bais 82, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 35; Shashikant Kadam 3/55, Ravinder Solanki 3/76) beat National Cricket Club: 237 all out in 47.1 overs (Chinmay Sutar 69, Vedant Murkar 62, Sandeep Kunchikor 49; Harsh Tanna 5/74). Result: MIG Cricket Club won by 98 Runs.

Group - C: Parsee Gymkhana: 383/9 in 70 overs (Nikhil Patil (Jr.) 114 (108b, 9x4, 6x6), Sachin Yadav 84, Aditya Tare 60, Ishan Mulchandani 45, Vikrant Auti 38; Vidyadhar Kamat 4/100, Saksham Jha 3/90) beat Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 253 all out in 61.2 overs (Ninad Kadam 154 (151b, 20x4, 2x6); Yash Dicholkar 3/97). Result: Parsee Gymkhana won by 130 runs.

Bombay Gymkhana: 282 all out in 66.1 overs (Swapnil Bivalkar 65, Sidharth Mhatre 55, Kumar Boresa 50, Yashraj Malap 34; Amol Bhagat 3/25, Asif Shaikh 3/47, Yash Chavhan 3/88)

Sainath Sports Club: 333/5 (including 48 penalty runs for bowling 4 overs short) in 48.1 overs (Sachin Solanki 107 (104b, 14x4, 4x6), Karan More 57*, Umesh Gurjar 37, Bharat Patil 32*). Result: Sainath Sports Club won by 5 wickets.

Group - D: MCA Colts: 266 all out in 61.1 overs (Kaushik Chikhlikar 86, Aditya Dhumal 63, Onkar Jadhav 60, Suved Parkar 35; Vinayak Bhoir 6/52, Aishwary Surve 3/65) beat Karnatak Sporting Association: 174 all out in 36.2 overs (Rakesh Prabhu 47, Aishwary Surve 37; Shashank Attarde 7/54). Result: MCA Colts won by 92 runs.

Parkophene Cricketers: 310 all out in 67.2 overs (Akhtar Shaikh 83, Ajay Mishra 55*, Sahil Jadhav 49, Akshat Jain 41; Yogesh Patil 4/32) beat Mumbai Police: 149 all out in 46.1 overs (Amit Jadhav 44, Shrikant Limbole 42; Arun Yadav 4/23, Karsh Kothari-3/58). Result: Parkophene Cricketers won by 161 runs.

