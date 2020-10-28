Mumbai on top; Surya makes statement with an unbeaten 79

Abu Dhabi

Suryakumar Yadav led the Mumbai Indians's charge with an unbeaten 79, as they crushed Royal Challengers Bangalire by five wickets and five balls to spare, in the Dream 11 Indian Premier league, here on Wednesday.

Set to score 165 for victory, MI were home with five wickets and five balls.

That win takes MI well clear of the pack. Their qualification is all but done, but they will like to win more to stay in the top two. RCB, despite the loss, remain at No. 2. Their NRR is higher than DC's. The win has come thanks to a supreme bowling performance by Bumrah and then Yadav at his best.

"It was a strange phase of batting out there where everything we hit went straight to the fielders. They bowled good channels, and kept us 20 short of a par total. We still gave them a good fight. Tonight we thought the ball might swing early so we bowled Morris and Dale. Then we went to Washy. The game was tight, but I think they batted that phase well, " said the RCB skipper Virat Kohli, after the match.

Young Devdutt Padikkal pummelled the Mumbai Indians attack into submission with a 45-ball 74 before Jasprit Bumrah stopped Royal Challengers Bangalore at 164 for six.

Put in to bat, Padikkal, who plundered 12 fours and a six, added 71 runs for the opening wicket with Josh Philippe (33).

However, the RCB then suffered a middle-order collapse as Mumbai roared back into the game with lead pacer Bumrah (3/14) doing the bulk of damage.

Padikkal began with a boundary over deep extra cover and then struck successive fours off Krunal Pandya, as RCB fetched 12 runs in the third over.

The two openers continued playing their shots, the highlight being Philippe's six over Trent Boult's head in the fifth over.

Padikkal then went on the offensive against James Pattinson, collecting two fours, as RCB raced to 54 for no loss in six overs.

However, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (1/43) pulled things back for Mumbai, removing Philippe, who was stumped by Quinton De Kock.

Padikkal, who hit another two boundaries off Chahar, completed his fifty with another four.

Skipper Virat Kohli (9) perished early as RCB slipped to 95/2, but Padikkal continued his onslaught against Chahar, hammering a six and two fours, as RCB got 16 runs in the 15th over.

Mumbai then took four wickets in quick succession, removing AB De Villiers (15), Shivam Dube (2), Padikkal and Chris Morris (4), as RCB slumped to 138/6.

Gurkeerat Mann made a quick 14 but Mumbai, known for their effectiveness in the death, allowed RCB only 35 runs in the last five overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

J Philippe st de Kock b Chahar..........33 (24)

D Padikkal c Boult b Bumrah.............74 (45)

v Kohli c Tiwary b Bumrah...................9 (14)

AB de Villiers c Chahar b Pollard......15 (12)

S Dube c Yadav b Bumrah....................2 (6)

C Morris c Pattinson b Boult..................4 (2)

Gt Singh not out..................................14 (11)

W Sundar not out.................................10 (6)

Extras: (w-3)................................................3

TOTAL: (20 overs)...............................164-6

FoW: 1-71, 2-95, 3-131, 4-134, 5-134, 6-138

BOWLING: T Boult 4-0-40-1, J Bumrah 4-1-14-3, K Pandya 4-0-27-0, J Pattinson 3-0-35-0, R Chahar 4-0-43-1, K Pollard 1-0-5-1

MUMBAI INDIANs

Q de Kock c G Singh b M Siraj......18 (19)

I Kishan c Morris b Chahal..............25 (19)

S Yadav not out................................79 (43)

S Tiwary c Padikkal b M Siraj..............5 (8)

K Pandya c Morris b Chahal...........10 (10)

H Pandya c M Siraj b Morris...........17 (15)

K Pollard not out...................................4 (1)

Extras: (lb-2, w-6).....................................8

TOTAL: (19.1 overs)..........................166-5

FoW: 1-37, 2-52, 3-72, 4-107, 5-158

BOWLING: C Morris 4-0-36-1, D Steyn 4-0-43-0, W Sundar 4-0-20-0, M Siraj 3.1-0-28-2, Y Chahal 4-0-37-2

Team Pld w L Pts

mi 12 8 4 16

rcb 12 7 5 14

DC 12 7 5 14

KXIP12 6 6 12

KKR 12 6 6 12

SRH 12 5 7 10

RR 12 5 7 10

CSK 12 4 8 8