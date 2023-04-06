Mumbai mourns loss of Sudhir Naik: Iconic player passes away at 78

Sudhir Naik, a former Mumbai great and India cricketer, passed away at a city hospital on Wednesday evening due to complications arising from a fall he suffered a few days ago at his residence. He was 78 years old. Naik had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Hinduja Hospital after suffering a fall at his home on March 24 and had been in the hospital since then.

Contributions to Indian cricket will always be remembered

Naik's passing is a great loss to the Indian cricket fraternity, and his contributions to the game will always be remembered. "The Mumbai Cricket Association is deeply saddened by the passing of Sudhir Naik. His legacy will forever be etched in the history of Mumbai cricket," the MCA said in a tweet on Wednesday.

Brief international career and leadership in Mumbai cricket

A courageous right-hand opening batsman, Sudhir Naik played three Tests and two One-Day Internationals for India in 1974. Despite his brief international career, he served Mumbai cricket for a longer period, leading a depleted side to an unexpected Ranji Trophy title in 1970–71.

Success as a coach and chief curator of Wankhede Stadium

After retirement, Naik became quite a successful coach at his own National Cricket Club, where he shaped the careers of players like Zaheer Khan, Wasim Jaffer, Rajesh Pawar, and Paras Mhambrey. He was also the chief curator of the Wankhede Stadium for many years and had stints as a member of the MCA managing committee. He was the chief curator of the Wankhede Stadium since 2005 and prepared the pitch for the final of the 2011 World Cup at Wankhede which India won by beating Sri Lanka. He was also West Zone In-charge of BCCI's Ground and Pitch Committee for many years.

Naik's cricketing career

Born on February 21, 1945, Nair is one of those cricketers who could not have a lengthy career on the international stage despite excelling in the domestic circuit. He made his debut in the third Test of the 1974 tour of England at Edgbaston, scoring a gritty 77 in a losing cause in the second innings.

Naik is credited with hitting the first four for India in a one-day international match in England, as he scored 18 from 29 balls opening the innings with Sunil Gavaskar as India lost the match by four wickets.

In 139 innings of 85 first-class matches, Sudhir Naik scored 4376 runs at an average of 35.29, hitting seven centuries and 27 half-centuries. He had the highest score of 200 not out against Baroda in the 1973-74 Ranji Trophy.

Controversies in Naik's cricketing career

A few days before his debut, he was accused of shoplifting two pairs of socks at a prominent store on Oxford Street and had to plead guilty under pressure from the Indian government and BCCI. He played only two more Tests after that -- the Eden Gardens Test against West Indies in 1974 being his last -- as he was not picked afterwards, finishing with 141 runs from three matches at an average of 23.50. The 77 at Edgbaston against England was his only half-century in Tests and also his highest score.