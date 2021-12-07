Mumbai: Kashika triumphs on debut in BKLP badminton tourney

Young talented shuttler Kashika Mahajan, playing in the big league for the first time, bagged the women’s singles crowns in the Jain Foundation-Kshatriya BKLP Badminton Tournament jointly organized by the Kshatriya Badminton Academy and BKLP and played at the Andheri Sports Complex on Monday.

In the men’s competition, Lakshya Kumar Chauhan clinched a grand double winning the singles and doubles titles.

The 17-year-old Kashika, making her debut in the women’s singles event, was impressive and played aggressively to put it across Nidhi Dave, winning the women’s final in two straight games. Kashika asserted her dominance over Nidhi from the outset and quickly wrapped up contest coasting to a 21-10, 21-17 victory in just 30 minutes.

Later, in the men’s singles summit round, Lakshya encountered quite a strong challenge from Tejas Prabhudesai and the match witnessed a closely fought battle for supremacy. Lakshya started positively and comfortably won the opening game but Tejas came roaring back to win the second and force the deciding third game. In the third game, both players gave it their best shot and the scores ran close before Lakshya managed to come up trumps recording a 21-13, 11-21, and 21-17 win in 47 minutes.

Earlier, Lakshya Chauhan and Saransh Gajbhiye won the Men’s doubles title defeating Nimesh Maurya and Tejas Prabhudesai 21-16, and 24-22.

In the women’s singles semifinals, Kashika tamed Rahina Shaikh winning easily at 21-7, 21-6, while Nidhi overcame Sakshi Barve 21-12, 21-13.

In the men’s singles penultimate round, Lakshya put it across Nimesh Maurya winning in straight games at 21-12, 21-18 while Tejas Prabhudesai fought hard to defeat Mann Gajra 21-17, 16-21, 21-8.

Results

Women’s Singles: (Finals): K Mahajan beat N Dave 21-10, 21-17.

Men’s Singles (Finals): LK Chauhan beat T Prabhudesai 21-13, 11-21, 21-17.

Men’s Doubles (Finals): L Chauhan/S Gajbhiye beat N Maurya/T Prabhudesai 21-16, 24-22.

Published on: Tuesday, December 07, 2021, 12:38 PM IST