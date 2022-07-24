Mumbai cueist recall 'horrible' pandemic phase, talk about their plans as they gear up for future challenges

Rayaan Razmi |

The sun is shining again on the world of sports after it was deeply impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

International leagues and competitions, which had come to an abrupt halt, are back and flourishing. Fans across the globe are cheering for their favourite teams in stadiums again after being deprived of sporting action for almost two years.

However, during the pandemic, professional athletes, who worked hard for many years, were grounded globally. Medal hopes of many withered in front of their eyes.

But more than the international sportspersons, it was the grassroots level athletes who were badly impacted. Some had to undergo periods of anxiety due to events getting cancelled, while some had to grieve the loss of their close ones. Many of them were left helpless after their age-group competitions got cancelled.

Among the many athletes in Mumbai, the Razmi brothers — Rayaan

and Shahyan — were of the few who suffered due to the pandemic. Like many, they too had to stay away from doing what they loved the most.

Rayaan, who is the Junior snooker and billiards national champion and also ranked India No.1, had a difficult time during Covid-19. No access

to clubs and gymkhanas left him demotivated.

“It was a difficult phase as everything was shut. There was no place for us to train and practice in Mumbai. I was just trying to keep myself fit physically and mentally. With so many tournaments getting cancelled, it was tough to accept as I had been training for them and had a good chance to increase my medal tally across various age categories,” rued the 20-year-old Rayaan.

Horrible phase

For Rayaan’s younger brother Shahyan, the pandemic phase was even more heartbreaking. The 16-year-old missed out on an opportunity to win a title. “The pandemic was a horrible phase for athletes. I am so used to being in competitive mode every other week as I keep participating in the various tournaments. And when COVID hit, I was supposed to participate in the U-16 national championship. But then it was postponed and after a certain period I was ineligible and I couldn’t participate. I had worked so hard for it and I had a chance to become a champion. Unfortunately, I lost the opportunity. It was an anxious period. I was keen to get back to action.

But there was no possibility. It was heartbreaking,” said Shahyan.

Like the Razmi brothers, another promising cueist from the city,

Maharashtra State junior champion, Kreishh Gurbaxani, too had to deal with the harsh realities of life in the lockdown. “The pandemic was very harsh for everyone in different ways. For athletes, it was mentally draining as we could not practice due to the lockdown. Our travel schedules were all crushed down completely. We were used to being on the flight every week or two weeks and all of a sudden, we were isolated for three months until the restrictions were lifted,” Kreishh recalled the lockdown days.

Despite the difficult times, Kreishh chose to look at the positive side of the pandemic.

“During the lockdown, I did workouts on the terrace to try and stay fit. Though it was hard to stay motivated during such a dark time, the good part about the pandemic is that it has taught athletes to be grateful for being able to travel and do what they love doing,” he added.

Now, with the pandemic a thing of the past, athletes are back on the field and ready to battle for glory. Both the Razmi brothers are preparing to battle it out with the best in the World Junior Snooker Championships 2022, Bucharest, Romania scheduled from August 14 to 27.

“Now, with Covid settling. I have been practising at the Radio Club. I have participated in various events and now I am focussing on the world championship,” said Rayaan.

Shahyan, too, will board the flight to Romania with his elder brother as he too aims to conquer the world.

Enjoying the process

Meanwhile, for Kreishh it’s about being the No. 1 in the country. “It’s great to be free again and not have too many restrictions. I’m back again on the table working hard on my game hoping to produce great results in the future. My first aim is to win more events in India and then travel to the UK and get some practice with the boys there who are the best in the world right now. To be the best in the country is the first aim so hopefully, I get to that point…The process of getting to the top is what we should be enjoying and that’s what I’m doing right now,” said the cueist.