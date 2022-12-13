e-Paper Get App
Mukesh Ambani interested in buying this EPL club and it's not Liverpool or Manchester United: Report

The Arsenal Football Club is a subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings Limited, which is owned by KSE UK INC

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 04:54 PM IST
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, who was earlier reported to have shown interest in buying English football club Liverpool FC, has now reportedly shown interest in buying another club which is Arsenal.

According to a report in The Athletic, Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani is an Arsenal fan and the family is likely to bid for Arsenal FC instead of for-sale clubs like  Manchester United ans Liverpool FC.

The Arsenal Football Club is a subsidiary of Arsenal Holdings Limited, which is owned by KSE UK INC. 

American businessman Stan Kroenke, who  became a shareholder in May 2007, was appointed to the Board of Directors in September 2008, and became the majority shareholder of Arsenal Football Club in April 2011.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukesh Ambani was interested in buying English football club Liverpool FC.

The English Premier League giants have been put up for sale by their current owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG), who bought the Merseyside club in October 2010 and have reportedly appointed Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley to assist them in selling the team.

According to British daily, The Mirror, the FSG are willing to sell the club for 4 billion British pounds. Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries and rated by Forbes as the eighth richest person in the world, has enquired about the club, the English daily reported.

