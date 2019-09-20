MSSA: Sameer Khan nets match-winner

Mumbai: Striker Sameer Khan pulled in one, which turned out to be the match-winner as Dr. Antonio Da Silva High School pipped Sheth NL High School 1-0 to be crowned champions of the MSSA boys under-16 Division IV Inter-School Football Tournament, at Neville D’Souza Football Turf, Bandra on Friday. Playing under wet underfoot conditions, the players found it difficult to hold on to the ball and manoeuvre past their opponents.

After a bit of a struggle, Antonio Da Silva's mid-fielder Sameer Khan pulled off a stunner as his attempted long-range shot from almost 38-yards off the post caught the opposition's goalkeeper napping as it tipped behind him and bounced inside the goal which gave Antonia Da Silva an early lead in the 14th minute. The goal made all the difference in the match as Antonio Da Silva’s defenders kept the opposition at bay to run away with the trophy.

“For the past seven days, the boys were continuously playing matches. Some boys were involved in DSO U-17 hockey and football matches and sometimes ended up playing up to three matches per day. We had a winning mentality throughout and I am proud of the way the boys approached this game," said Antonio Da Silva High School’s coach Pervez Shaikh.

The coach was concerned about his player's fitness in the busy schedule but felt his players gave their best and were rewarded as the also won the DSO Hockey tournament. Antonio Da Silva has only conceded one goal throughout the tournament which was against Little Angels English High School, Santacruz in the quarter-final match.

Results: Antonio Da Silva: 1 (Sameer Khan 14') bt Sheth NL High School: 0