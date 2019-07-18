MSSA football: Glynelle Picardo and Riya D'sourza shine for Apostolic Carmel

Mumbai: Riya and Glynelle’s dominating performance helped Apostolic Carmel storm to an emphatic 7-0 win against the hapless Bombay Internationals girls in a Girls Under 16 Div-I league match of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Annual Inter-Schools Football Tournament 2019-20 played at Cooperage Stadium on Wednesday.

The intent was clear from the start as the Apostolic girls went on an all-out attack on a clueless Bombay Internationals girls team. Skipper Ash D’silva led from the front scoring an early goal in the sixth minute of the match. Her teammate Riya soon got into the action scoring a goal in the eight minute.

Bombay Internationals kept things quiet for a while but Glynelle Picardo managed to break through the barrier scoring the goal in the 13th minute and following up with another brilliant goal in the 16th minute to give her team a decisive 4-0 lead at the end of the first half.

The second half provided no respite to the Bombay Internationals’ girls as Glynelle scored her third goal in the 29th minute and Riya topped of Apostolic’s dominance by scoring a goal in 33rd and 37th minute and defeating Bombay Internationals by a huge 7-0 margin.

In another match, Pranita Nimkar’s lone strike helped Bombay Scottish School (Mahim) overcome Bai Avabai Petit High School (Bandra) by a narrow 1-0 margin.

Boys Under 16 Div-I league match between Cathedral and John Cannon (Fort) and St. Mary's High School SSC (Mazagaon), started slowly with both teams approaching the game with defensive mindset but the game changed in the 10th minute

when Jaden Irani penetrated the opposition defence and open the scoring for Cathedral and John Cannon. St. Mary’s SSC tried to make a comeback on many occasions but unable to break Cathedral defence.

After a long passage of play without any goal, Arjun Samant scored a back to back goals on 49th and 50th minute of the game to guide his team to a 3-0 victory.

Results

Boys Under 16 Div - I

Don Bosco High School, Matunga "A" (Pratej Lanjewar 29') bt Army Public School, Colaba 1-0; Cathedral and John Cannon, Fort (Jaden Irani 10' Arjun Samant 49' 50') bt St. Mary's High School SSC, Mazagaon 3-0; St. Pius 'X', Mulund (Samuel Kagnulkar 8') bt Campion School, Cooperage "A" 1-0

Girls Under 16 Div – I

Aditya Birla School, Tardeo drew with Army Public School, Colaba 0-0; Apostolic Carmel, Bandra (Ash D'silva 6' Glynelle Picardo 13' 16' 29' Riya D'souza 8' 33' 37') bt Bombay Internationals, Babulnath 7-0; VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra East drew with Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu 0-0; Bombay Scottish High School, Mahim (Pranita Nimkar 30') bt Bai Avabai Petit High School, Bandra 1-0

Champions of the Day:

Glynelle Picardo and Riya D’souza

School: Apostolic Carmel, Bandra

Goals Scored: 3 Goals each