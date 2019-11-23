MSSA: Aditya Jha, Myrah Sachdev emerge champs

Mumbai: Aditya Jha (Vibgyor) and Myrah Sachdev (Cathedral) the babies of the championship, emerged champions in the boys and girls respectively, in the MSSA inter-school chess championship, at St Sebastian and Loretto Convent School, Chembur here recently.

Prisha Kesarwani (girls) from the Arya Vidya Mandir Juhu and Aditya Patil (boys) cornered glory in the under-10 section in the contest which witnessed over 1900 students taking part in this three-day tournament in different age groups.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School BKC emerged as the champion school and ran away with the The Asian Age Trophy.