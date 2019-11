Two meet records rattled in MSSA athletics

Mumbai: Girls hogged the limelight on the opening of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association, athletic meet which got underway at the Mumbai University Pavilion, here on Wednesday.

First setting the records straight was Shanaya Irani of The Cathedral & John Cannon in the 200m. She clocked 25.3 seconds as against the meet record of 25.6. later Pristal Praveen D'Souza of St Francis D'Assissi High School & Junior College re-wrote the girls shot put as she hauled the iron ball over a distance of 11.88m as against 9.79 meet record. It was rather a prefect performance by the other athletes as all the rest in the fray bettered the meet record, setting a trend of a sort in this level of the championship.

Results:

Boys (200m; U-16): 1 A Hitesh Chhatwal (Jamnabai Narsee), 2. A Dwivedi (Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School); 3. H Thakur (Gokuldham HS & Jr. College, Goregaon) 800m: 1. G Amin (Dr. SRV, Malad (W)). 2. Amit Reuben (DAI), 3, S Mahendra (VBS Vidyalaya, Malad); 100m: 1. U Pokhriyal (LPHS, ISC), 2. M Gavas (YHS & Jr. College, Goregaon), 3. V K Swamy (LAHS); High Jump: 1. K N Shah (CA ICSE, Malad), 2. N Amin (CA, ICSE, Malad), 3. P Pithawala (U S, Vikhroli); Shot Put: 1. D Khamkar (KVIS), 2. Y Gaikwad (LF, Kandivali), 3. S Kumar (NCS); Under-14 (200m): 1. AKandakumar (DBHS, Matunga), 2. S Seth (JNS, Vile Parle), 3. E Fernandes (St. DSHS, Andheri); 800: 1 V Iyer (BHS), 2. J M Monde (VPM's Vidya Mandir, Dahisar), 3. A Sharma (LHS, Goregaon); 80m (hurdles): 1. N Kasar (US, Vikhroli), 2. N SC Chandrakant (CA, Thakur Complex), 3. R Lobo (St. Dominic Savio High School, Andheri); High jump: 1. K Singh (Children's Academy, Ashok Nagar), 2. DD Panchal (Children's Academy, ICSE, Malad), 3. P A Subhransu (Children's Academy, Thakur Complex); Shot put: 1. Lionel Michael (Children's Academy, ICSE, Malad), 2. NS Chandrakant (Children's Academy, Thakur Complex), 3. PM N Nadar (Little Angel's High School); Javelin throw: 1. LMichael (Children's Academy, ICSE, Malad), 2. P Yadav (Navy Children School), 3. S Siddhant Laxmikant (Children's Academy, Thakur Complex); Under-12 (200m): 1. Agastya Kar Vibgyor High, Goregaon), 2. V Sylva (St. Stanislaus ) 3. Thanish Vijay Gaddam (Vivek Vidyalaya, Goregaon)