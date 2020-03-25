MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi takes a shot at poetry during lockdown due to coronavirus

While the whole nation is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the global pandemic coronavirus, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has taken a shot at poetry.

Sakshi took to Twitter posting a piece of her writing. "Just a thought," the tweet read.

'We were walking a crowded path, our minds cluttered. Our physical, emotional, mental and social action were as per convenience. Some overstressed, some overconfident and some fearless. Suddenly something changed and forces us to reset our lives. Caution in every action is here to stay as all of us have to take a path chosen by unknown.'