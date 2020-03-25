MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi takes a shot at poetry during lockdown due to coronavirus

While the whole nation is under lockdown to prevent the spread of the global pandemic coronavirus, MS Dhoni's wife Sakshi has taken a shot at poetry.
Sakshi took to Twitter posting a piece of her writing. "Just a thought," the tweet read.
'We were walking a crowded path, our minds cluttered. Our physical, emotional, mental and social action were as per convenience. Some overstressed, some overconfident and some fearless. Suddenly something changed and forces us to reset our lives. Caution in every action is here to stay as all of us have to take a path chosen by unknown.'
Earlier this year, Dhoni trolled Sakshi in a video which went viral. While Sakshi was candidly trying to record her husband, Dhoni claimed she is 'trying to increase her followers' by constantly uploading his videos on social media.
"Dekho aapne Instagram ke followers badhne ke liye, ye sab kar rahe hai," Dhoni can be heard saying in the video.
Replying to Dhoni, Sakshi said: "They always want to see you. They are like 'Where is Mahi bhai. Dhoni Thala... Thala... Hello'."
Meanwhile, in India, the total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 596 including 10 deaths, and the whole nation has been put under complete lockdown for 21 days starting today. All public transport have been banned while any kind of non-essential movement outside the house has also been prohibited. Prime Minister Modi made the big announcement on Tuesday night and said that this is the only way India can fight coronavirus.
