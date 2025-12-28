 MS Dhoni's Rare Photo With Ram Charan, Bobby Deol At Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Goes Viral
MS Dhoni's Rare Photo With Ram Charan, Bobby Deol At Salman Khan's 60th Birthday Goes Viral

Former India captain MS Dhoni made a rare public appearance at Salman Khan's 60th birthday party this weekend. Dhoni joined the festivities with his family at the Bollywood star's farmhouse in Panvel. A picture from the party has since gone viral, with Dhoni conversing with Salman, Ram Charan and Bobby Deol.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Sunday, December 28, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
A picture of MS Dhoni from his visit to Salman Khan's farmhouse for his birthday has since gone viral. The former captain was seen in conversation in Salman alongside actors Ram Charan and Bobby Deol. The star studded photo has since gone viral on social media.

Dhoni's presence at the event has garnered great buzz. The former India captain rarely makes public appearances, enjoying the quiet family life in his base in Ranchi. However, with close friend Salman Khan's landmark birthday, Dhoni and his family arrived amid great paparazzi interest.

The former India captain left in the morning with paparazzi swarming his vehicle on the way out. Dhoni in typical fashion kept his cool, asking them to make way as he headed out.

Dhoni's arrival added a sporting touch to the celebrations with the duo known for their love and mutual admiration to each other. The former India captain was amongst the few guests invited, with the Bollywood star focusing on a low-key, close friends celebrations.

Alongside Dhoni, celebrities such as Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Genelia Deshmukh, Rakul Preet Singh, Maniesh Paul, Pragya Jaiwal, Zeeshan Siddiqui, and others also were in attendance.

