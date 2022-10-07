e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'MS Dhoni missing': Fans left puzzled after wax statue of ex-captain goes viral, see pic

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 07, 2022, 06:35 PM IST
article-image
MS Dhoni | AFP (File Photo)
Fans were left puzzled after a picture of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wax statue in Mysore went viral on social media.

Apparently, the picture of the statue that went viral does not have the slightest resemblance with the World Cup-winning captain.

With broom-like hair and a sharp nose this particular statue is straight from the Twilight series.

Fans took to social media to share their reactions.

One fan commented: “The artist who made this statue is the same who created VFX for Adipurush.”

"Statue konsa h isme se,” another user wrote.

Here are a few more reactions

