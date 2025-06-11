MPL 2025: Wicketkeeper Hits Both Stumps With One Throw; Video Goes Viral

Suraj Shinde, wicketkeeper for Puneri Bappa, pulled off one of the most astonishing run-outs in recent memory during a Maharashtra Premier League clash against Raigad Royals a moment that has since gone viral on social media.

The rare dismissal occurred in the very first over of Raigad Royals’ run chase. After brushing the batter’s pads, the ball rolled towards Shinde. Seizing the opportunity, he fired a direct throw to the striker's end attempting to run out Siddesh Veer, who was trying to steal a leg bye. Veer had safely made it back into his crease, but what happened next stunned everyone.

Shinde's throw ricocheted off the stumps at the striker's end and zipped towards the non-striker’s end where it crashed directly into the stumps once again. Harsh Mogaveera, caught well short of his ground, was dismissed for a golden duck.

What does cricket law say?

According to cricket’s laws, a batter is at risk of being run out at any point while the ball is still live. Since Shinde's original throw was an active run-out attempt, the ball remained in play. Though Siddesh Veer was safe, the deflection counted as a live overthrow and Mogaveera paid the price.

The run-out proved to be a turning point in the match. Already under pressure chasing 203, the Raigad Royals never recovered from the early blow. They collapsed for just 103, giving Puneri Bappa a commanding 99-run victory.

While Shinde’s explosive 40 off just 12 balls earlier in the innings was impressive, it was his freakish run-out that stole the show