 Mount Carmel Beat St. Anthony's 'C' In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMount Carmel Beat St. Anthony's 'C' In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025

Mount Carmel Beat St. Anthony's 'C' In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025

Mount Carmel, Bandra struck prime form and romped to a convincing 4-1 win against St. Anthony's 'C', Vakola in first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Sunday night.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 06, 2025, 11:57 PM IST
article-image

Mount Carmel, Bandra struck prime form and romped to a convincing 4-1 win against St. Anthony's 'C', Vakola in first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Sunday night.

Strikers Zeeshan Shaikh and Nestor Mascarenhas showed excellent finishing touch, both scoring two goals each to seal Mount Carmel's victory. 

Earlier in the first match of the evening, St. Thomas, Santacruz proved too good for Our Lady of Salvation 'A', Dadar and stormed to a facile 3-0 winv to advance into the second round.

Results - first round: Mount Carmels, Bandra 4 (Zeeshan Shaikh 2, Nestor Mascarenhas 2) beat St. Anthony's 'C', Vakola 1 (Aman Shaikh).

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
Maharashtra Govt Approves New Police Station For Navi Mumbai International Airport
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
'Metro Line 9 To Start By December 15, Line 4 By December 31': Maharashtra Minister Pratap Sarnaik
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Mumbai Local Tragedy: Seven Dead In Multiple Rail Mishaps Despite Safety Measures
Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO
Disgusting! Customer Shocked To Find Cockroach In Ragi Sangati Meal At Kritunga Restaurant In Hyderabad; Complaint Filed - VIDEO

St. Thomas, Santacruz 3 (Kane Simoes, Prashant Mirkar, Shoaib Shaikh) beat Our Lady of Salvation 'A', Dadar 0.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Check Out The Points Table

Daniil Medvedev Urges Shanghai Crowd To Make More Noise After Winning Stunning Point Against...

Daniil Medvedev Urges Shanghai Crowd To Make More Noise After Winning Stunning Point Against...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits' Brilliant Knock Helps South Africa Edge Past New Zealand...

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Tazmin Brits' Brilliant Knock Helps South Africa Edge Past New Zealand...

South African Batter Tazmin Brits Marks Century With Unique 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration During NZ W Vs...

South African Batter Tazmin Brits Marks Century With Unique 'Bow & Arrow' Celebration During NZ W Vs...

'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans

'Gautam Not So Gambhir': Team India Coach's Updated Bio With Dance Emoji On X Sparks Buzz Among Fans