Mount Carmel Beat St. Anthony's 'C' In 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025

Mount Carmel, Bandra struck prime form and romped to a convincing 4-1 win against St. Anthony's 'C', Vakola in first round match of the 45th Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana Rink Football Tournament 2025, and played under floodlights at the WCG tennis courts on Sunday night.

Strikers Zeeshan Shaikh and Nestor Mascarenhas showed excellent finishing touch, both scoring two goals each to seal Mount Carmel's victory.

Earlier in the first match of the evening, St. Thomas, Santacruz proved too good for Our Lady of Salvation 'A', Dadar and stormed to a facile 3-0 winv to advance into the second round.

Results - first round: Mount Carmels, Bandra 4 (Zeeshan Shaikh 2, Nestor Mascarenhas 2) beat St. Anthony's 'C', Vakola 1 (Aman Shaikh).

St. Thomas, Santacruz 3 (Kane Simoes, Prashant Mirkar, Shoaib Shaikh) beat Our Lady of Salvation 'A', Dadar 0.