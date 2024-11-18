MotoGP World Championship 2024: Jorge Martin Crowned Champion Despite Finishing 3rd In Solidarity Grand Prix

Jorge Martin. | (Credits: Twitter)

After 20 sprints and 19 Grand Prix, everything came down to the final race of the season at the Motul Solidarity Grand Prix of Barcelona as Jorge Martin made history at the 2024 MotoGP World Championship by becoming the first independent rider to clinch the title in the modern era. The Spainard secured the crown despite finishing third in the final race of the season.

Even though Fransesco Bagnaia took the race win, Martin's consistent performance throughout the season was enough to ensure he finished first in the standings.

In 2021, Jorge Martin suffered horrific injuries in a crash at Portimao, which could have ended his career. 3 years later, he is MotoGP World Champion 👏👑#MotoGP #SolidarityGP pic.twitter.com/5cjQU9GM23 — Crash MotoGP (@crash_motogp) November 17, 2024

"I don't know what to say," said Martin after the race. I could not even ride in the last laps, I started crying a bit. It was a really emotional race and I want to thank my people. It has been a really long journey.

Bagnaia, racing for the Ducati Lenovo team, dominated the final Grand Prix, leading from the start and fending off strong pressure from Marco Marquez. The Spainard, riding for Gresini Racing, finished second, completing a podium that also included Martin. The result was a fitting conclusion to a thrilling season that saw Marquez and Bagnaia deliver unforgettable performances in the final race.

Fransesco Bagnaia withstands stiff competition from Jorge Martin and Alex Marquez:

The race itself was action-packed. Bagnaia made a strong start, holding off challenges from Martin and Marquez, who were both fighting for crucial positions. Martin, needing to finish at least ninth to secure the title, rode a calm and calculated race. As the laps unfolded, a battle between Aleix Espargaro and Alex Marquez for fourth place added to the excitement, with both riders showing great determination.

While Bagnaia controlled the race at the front, it was Martin's consistency that ultimately clinched the title. Despite pressure from Marquez, #89 maintained his position and crossed the line in third, securing his maiden MotoGP World Championship.

As the 2024 season concluded, the focus shifted to the future, with Martin set to debut for Aprilia in the upcoming Barcelona Test.