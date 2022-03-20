MotoGP: KTM's Miguel Oliveira roars to thrilling win in Indonesia

Miguel Oliveira (KTM Factory Racing) of Portugal mastered the wet conditions to claim victory in the MotoGP Grand Prix of Indonesia, registering his first victory since 2021 Catalan GP.

He finished ahead of reigning World Champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) of France in a dramatic race on Sunday.

The Portuguese rider didn't put a foot wrong in Indonesia as Yamaha and Ducati picked up podium spots as Frenchman Johann Zarco (Pramac Racing) took third place. Former champion Marc Marquez (Honda) was forced to miss the race due to a concussion sustained in his huge crash during warm-up for the main race.

Oliveira goes home with the race-winning trophy, Enea Bastianini remains the title leader, and there's only 10 points between the top nine heading to Argentina for Round 3.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 05:40 PM IST