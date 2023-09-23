 MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsMotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

Spainard Alex Marquez has suffered a couple of rib fractures and was taken to a local hospital.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Alex Marquez has been ruled out of MotoGP Bharat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Grand Prix Motorcycle Rider Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remaining part of MotoGP Bharat after suffering multiple rib fractures on day 2 of the qualifying round. With the injuries appearing serious after a nasty crash, Marquez faces race against time ahead of Japanese MotoGP set to be contested at Montegi.

Read Also
MotoGP Bharat: Bike Racing Majors BMW, Shell & Red Bull All Set To Roar At BIC In Historic Noida...
article-image

The 27-year-old had claimed the 2nd spot in Qualifying 1 as a high sider occurred, with the rider immediately grabbing his chest. A few visuals appeared in the social media of medical personnel helping him after the crash. The Spainard has now been taken to a local hospital to undergo further assessment.

The crash also forced him to miss Qualifying 2. With the Japanese MotoGP beginning in less than a week, Marquez has a considerably less time to recover from his injuries.

Read Also
MotoGP Bharat: Suresh Raina Takes A Ride With 6-Time World Champion Marc Marquez At BIC, Plays...
article-image

Qualifying Results of MotoGP Bharat:

As far as the full qualifying results of MotoGP Bharat go, Marco Bezzecchi has climbed to the summit of the standings for the first Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit. The likes of Jorge Martin and world champion Francesco Bagnaia will join Bezzecchi for the main draw.

The Qualifying 1 saw Fabio Di Giannantonio top the standings, followed by Brad Binder and Taakaki Naakagami. The main draw will take place on September 24th (Sunday).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone For ₹451 Crore International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi...

PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone For ₹451 Crore International Cricket Stadium In Varanasi...

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep...

ISL 2023: Kerala Blasters FC File Racism Complaint Against Bengaluru FC, Express 'Deep...

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Shorter Race Distances Announced Due To Heat And Humidity

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bike Skids Off, Catches Fire On Day 2 Of Event At BIC In Noida (WATCH)

MotoGP Bharat 2023: Bike Skids Off, Catches Fire On Day 2 Of Event At BIC In Noida (WATCH)