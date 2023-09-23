MotoGP Bharat: Spain's Alex Marquez Suffers Nasty Crash, Ruled Out Of Main Draw

Alex Marquez has been ruled out of MotoGP Bharat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Renowned Grand Prix Motorcycle Rider Alex Marquez has been declared unfit for the remaining part of MotoGP Bharat after suffering multiple rib fractures on day 2 of the qualifying round. With the injuries appearing serious after a nasty crash, Marquez faces race against time ahead of Japanese MotoGP set to be contested at Montegi.

The 27-year-old had claimed the 2nd spot in Qualifying 1 as a high sider occurred, with the rider immediately grabbing his chest. A few visuals appeared in the social media of medical personnel helping him after the crash. The Spainard has now been taken to a local hospital to undergo further assessment.

Alex Marquez out of #IndianGP due to a double rib fracture after a crash at the Qualifying today. Get well soon Alex!! pic.twitter.com/NwR5RznWde — The SportsGEN (@TheSportsGEN_) September 23, 2023

The crash also forced him to miss Qualifying 2. With the Japanese MotoGP beginning in less than a week, Marquez has a considerably less time to recover from his injuries.

Qualifying Results of MotoGP Bharat:

As far as the full qualifying results of MotoGP Bharat go, Marco Bezzecchi has climbed to the summit of the standings for the first Indian MotoGP at the Buddh International Circuit. The likes of Jorge Martin and world champion Francesco Bagnaia will join Bezzecchi for the main draw.

The Qualifying 1 saw Fabio Di Giannantonio top the standings, followed by Brad Binder and Taakaki Naakagami. The main draw will take place on September 24th (Sunday).